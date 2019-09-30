Hannah Brown and Dancing With the Stars Partner Alan Bersten Address Romance Rumors

Instagram
Hannah Brownmight not have found love with Jed Wyatt, but fans think she's found it on the dance floor...
The former Bachelorette star and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, have been stirring up romance rumors since season 28 premiered earlier this month. Now, the dancing duo is setting the record straight on their relationship status.
Bersten had a Q&A on his Instagram while grabbing dinner with Brown. The professional dancer opened the floor to his thousands of followers—and they did not hold anything back. One fan asked if the teammates were a "thing," and Brown had the perfect response.
"Yeah, we're a thing," she said jokingly, "Team Alabama Hannah!"
Brown's fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Demi Burnett, has also weighed in on her rumored relationship with Bersten. She was interviewed on former Bachelor star Nick Viall's podcast, "Viall Files," and shared the advice she gave Brown before her season of DWTS started.
"I told her, 'Don't s–t where you eat,'" Burnett told Viall when asked if she thought Brown and Bersten had any physical chemistry.
"I don't know if there's any chemistry," Burnett continued. "I don't want anyone putting all that pressure on her. I feel like everyone is like, 'Ooh, they're gonna fall for each other?' Who knows!"
Speaking of the Bachelor Nation, Hannah B.'s runner-up, Tyler Cameron, finally opened up about that drink he got with Brown after their Bachelorette season wrapped up.
"When she said, ‘Let's go get a drink,' I was already figuring we were gonna go get a drink and see each other, one way or another. It was good to see each other," he told Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima.
The Florida native, who is romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid, also addressed the paparazzi picture that made headlines after he was caught spending the evening at Brown's house. He explained that he didn't think that they would be outside, calling himself "naïve" at the time.
"That's just me not understanding the world that I was kind of thrown into," he said. "It's definitely been an eye-opener, you know, you have to move differently now. That never came across my mind."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.