Weigh in on Bless the Harts, Fox's Newest Animated Comedy

There's a new animated family on the Fox block. The network, home of the Simpsons, Griffins and Belchers, introduced the Harts in Bless the Harts on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz and Kumail Nanjiani, Bless the Harts was created by Emily Spivey and follows a poor family living in North Carolina. Spivey, whose credits include Saturday Night Live, Up All Night, Last Man on Earth, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill, Modern Family and Wine Country, used her upbringing for inspiration.