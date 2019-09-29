All the Details on Hailey and Justin Bieber's Intimate Rehearsal Dinner

Hailey and Justin Bieber are going all out for their latest wedding celebrations.

The celebrity couple is making up for lost time by throwing yet another wedding ceremony, after getting hitched in a courthouse ceremony around this time last year. And this time they are doing it the traditional way.

On Sunday night, Hailey, Justin and their close friends and family members gathered at the Montage in Palmetto Bluffs in South Carolina to eat, drink and be merry, all in the name of love. The pair's famous pals included, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Kenny Hamilton, Kyle Massey, Laura and Carl Lentz, Karla Welch, Justine Skye, and of course, Scooter Braun.

"Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.," a source tells E! News of their glitzy festivities. "The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white."

The insider added, "There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived."