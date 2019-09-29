Margaret Qualley Has a ''Beautiful Relationship'' With Pete Davidson, According to Andie MacDowell

Oh la la.

Andie MacDowell is spilling the tea on her daughter Margaret Qualley's budding romance with Pete Davidson. During Paris Fashion Week, the 61-year-old star gave some insight into the Saturday Night Live comedian's "relationship" with her daughter.

"She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much," the Ready or Not actress told People about the pair's romance. "They have a nice relationship."

MacDowell added that she hasn't met the 25-year-old actor in person just yet. "I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that's what it was," she shared.

In late August, Margaret and Pete sparked romance rumors after they were spotted getting cozy in Italy. Adding even more fuel to the fire? The SNL star showed his support for his rumored leading lady at the premiere of her film, Seberg, at the Venice Film Festival.