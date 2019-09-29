Inside Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane's Rustic Engagement Party

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane celebrated with family at an engagement party this weekend.

The 29-year-old Bachelor season 20 winner and the 34-year-old country singer got engaged in June, less than a year after they began dating and two years after she and show star Ben Higgins ended their engagement and broke up.

On Saturday, Bushnell and Lane celebrated their upcoming nuptials at a bash at Cuddle Creek Farm in his hometown of Kernersville, North Carolina, thrown by the groom-to-be's mom. The party was held in a barn and featured rustic decor, including a burlap banner that read, "Chris + Lauren Have Big Plans," in reference to the song he wrote for her when he proposed. Bushnell wore an off-the-shoulder bono-style mermaid dress and strappy sandals and Lane sported a black T-shirt and matching pants.

"Got to celebrate all weekend long in Chris' hometown with our family, friends, and dogs," Bushnell wrote on Instagram. "At one point I even looked at Chris and said 'I wish we were just getting married tonight!' Woke up this morning still smiling only to find out my fiancé has the #1 song in country music! I am so proud of you @iamchrislane!! So many hardworking people behind this song, including all the radio stations playing it and we are so grateful we get to continue celebrating...thanks for all the love & support."

Also in attendance: Lane's identical twin brother Cory Lane and Bushnell's sister Mollie Bushnell.

See photos from the couple's engagement party:

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

Someone's eager to carry his bride over the threshold!

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Chris Lane and Cory Lane

The groom-to-be poses with his twin brother.

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Leave Some Love

at the gift table.

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell and Mollie Bushnell

The bride-to-be poses with her sister.

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushmell, Chris Lane and His Mother

The singer's mom threw the bash.

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

The Fam

Lauren and Chris pose with their families.

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell and Mollie Bushnell

The bride-to-be poses for another pic with her sister.

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Pumpkins for My Pumpkin?

The food had a fall theme.

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Want S'More?

...with a s'mores bar!

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

Presenting the bride and groom-to-be.

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Instagram / Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

...aw!

