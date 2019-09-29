Ricky Martin Announces He and Husband Jwan Yosef Are Expecting Baby No. 4

Ricky Martin's family keeps getting bigger.

The 47-year-old "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer announced onstage while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday that he and husband Jwan Yosef are expecting another addition via surrogate. Martin attended the event with him and two of their three children, twin sons Valentino and Matteo, 11.

"My family's here," the singer said. "Jwan, I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life."

"And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting," he said, drawing cheers. "Alright! I love big families."