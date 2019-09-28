Gabrielle Union Adorably Dresses Her Daughter in Bring It On Cheerleading Outfit

Gabrielle Union's mini-me is giving us major nostalgia vibes and Halloween costume inspo.

On Friday, Union nearly broke the Internet when she shared a photo of her 10-month-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade showing off a cheer outfit paying homage to our favorite 2000 hit movie, Bring It On. The America's Got Talent judge shared several images of her beautiful daughter in the cheer outfit on Instagram and captioned it, "Bring it!!!!! Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska."

No better way to mark the first time in your momma's hometown of Omaha than to dress up in one of her most iconic movie roles.

Even Kaavia took to her own Instagram account—run by her parents Union and Dwayne Wade—to show off her fit. "Of course I brought it. #Clover4Life #BringItOn #NebraskaGirl," the photo caption on Instagram read. Now, let's see those spirit fingers, Kaavia!