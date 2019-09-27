Yungblud Seemingly Reacts to Rumors Halsey Is Dating Evan Peters

Yungblud wants to go to Disneyland, just days after Halseyand Evan Peterswere spotted at Six Flags. Is that a coincidence?

During a concert appearance, the Brit yelled on his Instagram Story, "Somebody take me to Disneyland." And, according to fans, this was just a subtle shout-out to the artist's rumored ex after she and the American Horror Story actor cozied up on a roller coaster.

Understandably, this is a little far-fetched considering the singer is in Orlando, Florida, the home of Disneyworld, for a concert. Moreover, neither Halsey or Yungblud have announced that they split and they still follow each other on Instagram.

But others think it's too much of a coincidence for the star to shout that the day that his ex's new romance went public. Pictures of Halsey and Evan flooded the internet on Friday after The Daily Mail released images of the stars on their day at the amusement park.