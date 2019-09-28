Chloe Morello Shares Her Top 3 Beauty Products

Getty Images
Sep. 28, 2019
Ever wondered how the Down Under beauty vlogger Chloe Morello keeps her Aussie summer glow year-round? When we're not stalking her YouTube channel for skincare routines and the latest makeup secrets, we're dying to know how she keeps her skin so flawless.
OK, so we all can't have her genes (and those gorgeous big eyes), however, we can scoop up some of the L.A.-based beauty influencer's must-haves! Chloe sat down with us to reveal three of her go-to products to keep in your purse for in-the-car touch-ups.
From her Face Halo makeup wipes to her favorite product to keep her skin matte (and protected from the sun), we've got the skinny on how to emulate her signature rosy cheekbones and more. We'll be adding these items to our cart!
See her three picks below.
"The quickest, most effective way to remove my makeup without using a ton of products or spending a lot of money! All you need to do is wet the Face Halo pad and gently swipe it over your face. Once all my makeup is gone, I wash the pad with soap and hang it to dry till the next time I need to use it. One of the things I love the most about the Face Halo is that it saves so many reusable wipes from ending up in a landfill too."
"I love cream products for a summery cheek flush with a glossy finish, it really enhances your skin texture. These ones are fun because can use the in multiple ways on eyes, cheeks and lips, and I can apply it with my fingers, a brush, sponge or the applicator included for on-the-go touch-ups!"
"This is such a necessary handbag addition for me; I have oily skin and touching up with this powder throughout the day not only keeps my skin matte but provides super important sun protection as well. So handy to travel with or keep in my purse!"
