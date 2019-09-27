These Taco Bell Sauce Packet Costumes Will Heat Up Your Halloween

halloweencostumes.com
by Jake Thompson | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 10:20 AM
It seems like every year Halloween creeps up on us faster and faster! That being said, we're FIVE weeks away and we have to ask: Do you and your squad know what you're going to dress up as? Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, Taco Bell just released icon-status Halloween costumes inspired by the classic menu items' hot sauce packets. Yes, you heard that correctly: hot sauce packets!
If you've ever dreamed of being your favorite renowned Taco Bell hot sauce flavor—hot, fire, verde, and diablo—now you can! And with eight styles to choose from—both in tunic and dress form—you and your crew will be FIRE this Halloween season. Literally!
Check out the condiment collection below.
Turn up the heat in this classic hot sauce packet dress.
Be the condiment you want to see in the world in this hot sauce packet costume.
Slay the green game in this verde sauce packet dress.
Be the envy of all your friends in this verde sauce packet costume.
Burn up the costume competition in this fire sauce packet costume.
Be deliciously devilish in this diablo sauce packet dress.
Take your Halloween costume to the next level in this seriously sinister diablo sauce packet costume.
