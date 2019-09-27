Tom Holland's Reaction to Spider-Man Rejoining Marvel Is Truly Heroic

Tom Holland is "not f--king leaving!"

The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share his hilariously amazing reaction to the news that the Spider-Man franchise is rejoining the Marvel Universe. Back in August, the future of Holland's Spider-Man was in limbo amid a divide between Disney's Marvel studios and Sony.

Amid the speculation, Holland spent time with fellow superhero Robert Downey Jr., sharing a series of photos with the actor on Instagram.

"We did it Mr Stark!" Holland captioned the post, seemingly hinting at the Marvel/Sony situation.

However, nothing had been officially revealed until Friday, when Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige are set to produce the third film in the Spider-Man Homecoming series, with star Holland. In the announcement on Friday, it was also revealed that the third film will be released on July 16, 2021.