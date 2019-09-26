The Bachelorette Australia's New Twist: Angie Kent's Brother Will Appear as a "Suitor"

Just when you thought you'd seen it all, The Bachelorette Australia announces a new twist to make you say, "Huh?"

When former Gogglebox star Angie Kent makes her debut as the Bachelorette on October 9, she'll have a very unexpected man amongst her suitors: her brother Brad.

While he walks down the romantic garden path on night 1 like every other bachelor, Brad is (thankfully) secretly there to go undercover in the mansion and promises to keep an eye on the other men and report back to Angie.

"The boys better watch out what they say to me," he warns ominously in a clip for the new season.