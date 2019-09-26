Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Miller Keyes Claps Back at Trolls Hating on Her Hair

Don't come for Caelynn Miller Keyes!

The former Bachelor contestant clapped back on social media after a few trolls tried to hate on her hair. The brunette beauty posted a pic of herself on vacation with the caption "lost in Versailles." For some reason the post drew major criticism from some fans who didn't like the look of her windswept locks.

"You're very stunning but please brush you hair once in awhile," one person wrote on the post. Caelynn had the perfect response: "lol what's a brush?" she posted before commenting further. "also...wind...". She's not wrong! It's clear that her tousled locks are courtesy of the wind, but that didn't stop more fans from sharing their unwarranted critiques of her style.

"Have you showered though," another troll commented on the post. Of course, Caelynn gave the best clapback with a clever yet efficient answer. "No," she stated simply.