We Think We Can Swoon: Inside Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Incredible Love Story

Personally, we don't know how anyone makes it through a season of So You Think You Can Dance without falling in love.

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss did, however.

But only because they hadn't met each other yet. (Actually, they had, but she didn't remember. More on that later.)

Holker, a contemporary dancer from Minnesota, competed on the Fox series' second season, in 2006, and finished in the top eight (which now seems odd, considering what a wildly popular all-star she became down the road).

Boss, known professionally as "tWitch," a hip-hop specialist from Alabama, was the runner-up on season four in 2008, the same year Holker welcomed a daughter with her then-fiancé.

They were ships in the night, fulfilling their respective dancing dreams, separately. But eventually, the mother ship came calling.