Justin Bieber Needs Your Help Picking Out Wedding Tuxedos and the Choices Are Bananas

Baby, baby, baby ohhhh! Justin Bieber really needs your help.

As the music superstar prepares to marry Hailey Bieber again in a South Carolina ceremony, Beliebers across the country are being asked to assist in the wedding process.

Believe it or not, Justin may need a tuxedo for the big day!

"Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three," he shared on Instagram with a collage of wild and unique looks.

One of the choices was Tipsy Elves' rainbro suit and pants that come out to an affordable $85. But if you aren't impressed with those options, there's more!