Miley Cyrus' Mom Calls Her Out for Acting Like a "Bratty Millennial" for "Serving Content" on Vacation

You're never too old to get in trouble with your mom! 

Miley Cyrus is currently living it up in Utah alongside her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus. The musician has posted numerous cute shots of herself in the rocks, hanging out poolside and even treated us to a few cheeky poses. While Miley may be having the time of her life, she revealed her mom was none too pleased with her constant posts. 

In a shot of herself posted to her Instagram stories, Miley can be seen scrolling through her phone, but according to the caption she wrote on it, it was definitely not a happy moment. "My mom called this 'disgusting'," she shared. "There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone 'serving content'...It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult but she said I looked like a 'bratty millennial' which I do...but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that the worst? @tishcyrus," she wrote. 

Miley Cyrus

Instagram

We're sure that post probably didn't help her case! It's unfortunate Miley got into some trouble, but that content was top notch! Scroll through below to see some of her epic vacation shots. 

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Hopped Off a Plane in...Utah

Miley Cyrus proves there's nothing like a party—er, vacation—in the USA.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Serving Some Content

Miley hilariously captioned this nature shot "the content continues..."

Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Abs for Days

She's got it and she's definitely not afraid to flaunt it! 

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Oops, She Did It Again

From one superstar to another. While captioning this shot, she quoted Britney Spears' "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman," of course: "But if you look at me closely ... you can see it in my eyes .... this girl will always find .... her way..."

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Puppy Love

Even her dog Bean scored an invite on the trip. How do we get to be this lucky?

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Wilderness Queen

A little louder for the people in the back! As she belts out on her 2009 hit, "Ain't about how fast I get there / Ain't about what's waiting on the other side / It's the climb."

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Can't Stop, Won't Stop

When it comes to posting on Instagram, she just can't be tamed.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

On Top of the World

Despite her whirlwind few months, there's no bring Miley down.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Iconic Trio

According to Brandi Cyrus, she, Miley and Tish Cyrus are "out here in Canyon Country."

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Ray of Sunshine

"KEEP ON MOVIN' KEEP CLIMBIN'" she advises. 

Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Sleeping In

Live footage of us not getting out of bed for work this morning.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Getting a Little Cheeky

Singer ended her trip with one last photo. "Goodbyes are never easy...but g2g," she captioned the pic.

Thanks for risking an adult grounding for these sweet pics, Miley! 

