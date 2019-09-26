Selena Gomez Shares How She Found Happiness After the "Scariest Moments" of Her Life

Instagram
Selena Gomez can't keep her happiness to herself.
Close to one year after entering a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression, the "Come and Get It" singer is opening up about her progress.
While being honored with the 2019 McLean Award at the hospital's annual dinner earlier this month, Selena shared how she got through a challenging period of her life.
"I think that we are better when we tell the truth and so this is my truth," she shared in video posted on social media. "Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I wasn't able to stay all kept up and together. I wasn't able to keep a smile or to keep things looking normal. It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life."
"I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The moment I received that information, I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved," Selena continued. "Terrified, obviously, because that veil was lifted, but relieved that I had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety."
Selena says that she sought out professional help. And along the way, she got educated and learned so much from various experts.
"I've met with some of the greatest doctors, and I've met with specialists and I'm just fortunate enough to be able to work with some of the greatest doctors and psychiatrists and amazing people to help guide me personally through my journey," she shared.
While Selena continues to focus on her health away from the spotlight, the 27-year-old gave fans an update on how she is doing today.
"Although this does not mean that it has all gone away, I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work, that I am happier, I am healthier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I've ever been," she shared while accepting her award. "So I'm very happy about that."
Each year, McLean Hospital presents the award to individuals who have furthered the public's understanding of psychiatric illness and mental health. Previous honorees have included ABC News anchor Elizabeth Vargas and singer Judy Collins.
Going forward, Selena declared that she wants to use her experience to help others feel less alone in their journey.
"I know that I have been given experiences and people and opportunities that have made my life exceptionally beautiful and sweet—and yet I struggle with my own thoughts and feelings at times. But this doesn't make me faulty," she shared in the hospital's release. "This does not make me weak. This does not make me less than. This makes me human. We need help, and we need each other."