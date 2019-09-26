Gretchen Rossi Gets Real About Postpartum Depression After Welcoming First Child

According to Gretchen Rossi, the first weeks of motherhood aren't always pretty.
Less than three months after welcoming her first child with Slade Smiley, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is getting real about the emotions she felt after delivering baby Skylar.
"I went through a difficult period where—I realize now—I was depressed and I had a lot of anxiety and sadly I really wasn't connecting with her at the very beginning," she explained while appearing on Thursday's episode of The Doctors. "I went to my pediatrician's appointment and I was crying and I broke down and my pediatrician said, ‘You know Gretchen, I think you need to think about the fact that you may have some serious postpartum.'"
At first, the former Bravo star couldn't believe her doctor's analysis. After all, she described herself as "such a positive person."
But for a time, Gretchen was trying to get used to her new reality as a new mom.
"I was really struggling and I was having an internal conflict with the fact that I have this beautiful, amazing, miracle baby and I just was having a hard time compartmentalizing how to manage my life now with this new baby," she shared.
For now, Gretchen continues to savor every moment with her daughter who is "cooing like crazy" and loves when mom sings.
And in regards to the parents who may not feel joyful during the first weeks of parenthood, Gretchen is here to say you are not alone. And yes, there's always more than what meets the eye on social media.
"I make a joke that I'm going to write a book called It's All a Lie because legitimately I had no idea what I was in for," she shared. "I just thought this was going to be great. You see Instagram, you see social media, you see the media making it look like it's so perfect and you sit there and breastfeed your child and you look magically into their eyes and it was nothing like that."
Fortunately, much better days are ahead!
The Doctors airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.