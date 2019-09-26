All the Details on Princess Beatrice's $100,000 Engagement Ring

Another royal wedding is on the way!

Royal fans around the world got the sweet news today that Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after a proposal in Italy earlier this month. "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple shared in a joint statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

In touching photos taken by Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, curious fans can get a closer look at the stunning sparkler from her real estate developer beau, designed by British jeweler Shaun Leane.

Per a press release, the ring is "a fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs" crafted by hand and "set with excellent cut diamonds of the highest color and clarity." It was noted the diamonds are GIA certified and ethically sourced.