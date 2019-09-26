Jameela Jamil Has a Genius Hack That Guarantees She’s Never Too Far From the Snacks

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 6:05 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Jameela Jamil never shows up underdressed.
"I wear gowns," she admitted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I have a distinct lack of chill. I wore one on your show because I was excited to be here."
But perhaps what makes her most stylish are her accessories. As it turns out, The Good Place actress rarely leaves home without a snack in her purse—like at the 2019 Emmys—or conveniently tucked away in her clothes.
"I have cheese on me now," she admitted to the late night host. "Do you want some?" And, much to the shock of Fallon and The Roots, she effortlessly pulled the light bite out of her dress' top.
But wait, there's more. The 33-year-old then reached up her gorgeous, floor length gown to retrieve "some sort of a yogurt snack" and, after a little more digging, a "dried meat stick."
Of course, never forgetting her manners, she also arrived with a special treat for the host. "I heard you have a particularly favorite snack that is called a Skor," she said, handing over the chocolate bar. "And it's come from my boobs straight to you."
For his part, Fallon was hilariously amazed. "If you're watching live, I just Skor'd on TV," he said to the camera. "This is fantastic. Thank you for this. I do love a Skor bar."
That's not her only trick, either. As she previously told E! News, she's also a skilled makeup artist, oftentimes serving as her own glam squad on set of the NBC comedy.
Halfway through season one, "I realized the girls were getting in like 4:45 or 4:30 in the morning, sometimes 4:15," she revealed. "And I realized that we had an hour and 45 minutes in hair and makeup. I just sort of went to the producers of The Good Place and I was like, 'How ugly do you think I am? There's no prosthetics on me…I'll do my own makeup!' And so I did my own makeup for the show."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?