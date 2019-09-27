Why Teresa Palmer Was Always the First Choice to Play Michelle Payne in Ride Like a Girl

In 2015, Michelle Payne defied the odds to become the first ever female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup.

When it came to telling Payne's extraordinary story in the biopic Ride Like a Girl, director Rachel Griffiths only had one actress in mind who could pull it off: Teresa Palmer.

"To me, there was only ever one girl that could play her," Griffiths told E! News. "[Michelle's] a cherished sister and she's a beloved daughter. You have all that, but then you have this tenacious, stubborn, killer athlete that in split decisions is taking risks in the most dangerous sport in the world. To find an actress that could convincingly cross between those two worlds was really a big call and Teresa just has both."