The Brady Bunch Turns 50: Here's the Story...

It's an opening credits sequence that's instantly recognizable to generations of TV viewers. Blue squares with smiling faces in them, all looking around at those in the squares above or beneath them. And then, the song begins.

"Here's the story of a lovely lady..."

Admit it, you're singing the rest of it in your head right now, aren't you?

We're talking, of course, about The Brady Bunch, the iconic sitcom about the adventures of a blended family that debuted on ABC exactly 50 years ago on September 26, 1969. From creator Sherwood Schwartz, who'd created another iconic classic TV comedy with an equally iconic theme song (both of which were written by the creator himself), CBS' Gilligan's Island, five years earlier, it was a simple enough premise: Widowed father of three boys Mike Brady marries single mother of three girls Carol Martin, five seasons worth of hijinks ensue.

Inspired in 1966 after reading in The Los Angeles Times that "30% of marriages [in the United States] have a child or children from a previous marriage," he got to work on a pilot script tentatively called Mine and Yours. After shopping the project to the Big Three (CBS, NBC and ABC—aka the only three at the time), he shelved the project when each presented admitted they wouldn't commit to filming without changes. But after Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda's similar feature film Yours, Mine and Ours went on the become the 11th-highest grossing film of 1968, ABC, looking for a project that could capitalize on the film's popularity, gave Sherwood an initial 13-episode order.