The 100 Star Bob Morley Reveals He's Attempted Suicide Multiple Times

The 100's Bob Morley is ready to open up and share his truth.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actor posted an inspirational message to help those who might be suffering from suicidal thoughts. Since September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Morley used his platform to talk about his past struggles with suicide and depression.

"#SuicideAwarenessMonth has given me the courage to share my truth," he began his caption on Twitter. "This message may hold emotional cues for some, which is the last thing I want to do. We must break the stigma and the shame surrounding such an important issue. be well be kind."

Additionally, in that same tweet, he shared a longer message. "I'm frightened to say this but here goes: In my life I have attempted suicide more than a handful of times. Death is just as terrifying for a depressed person as it is anyone," the statement read. "I have been lucky enough to make it through, with my life intact."