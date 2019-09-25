Lindsay Lohan's ''Xanax'' Music Video Paints a Bizarre Picture of Her Life

You're gonna want to grab a seat, a pair of headphones and some popcorn for this.

In case you missed it, Lindsay Lohan has made a jaw-dropping return to music in over a decade (can you believe?). On Tuesday, the 33-year-old star debuted her latest single, "Xanax," and an accompanying video on Instagram. However, her post has since been deleted. But luckily, her stans captured it before she took it down, because, let's be real, nothing is ever really erased from the internet.

While the tune itself is catchy and melodic (and also features Finnish pop star Alma), the music video was an entirely different story. Lohan described the music video as "a compilation of vignettes of life" and it was certainly filled with interesting clips and a rare glimpse into Lindsay's most intimate moments.

"I don't like the parties in L.A., I go home, in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone, just to do it all over again," she sings as the video shows men riding skateboards.