Lindsay Lohan's ''Xanax'' Music Video Paints a Bizarre Picture of Her Life

You're gonna want to grab a seat, a pair of headphones and some popcorn for this.
In case you missed it, Lindsay Lohan has made a jaw-dropping return to music in over a decade (can you believe?). On Tuesday, the 33-year-old star debuted her latest single, "Xanax," and an accompanying video on Instagram. However, her post has since been deleted. But luckily, her stans captured it before she took it down, because, let's be real, nothing is ever really erased from the internet.
While the tune itself is catchy and melodic (and also features Finnish pop star Alma), the music video was an entirely different story. Lohan described the music video as "a compilation of vignettes of life" and it was certainly filled with interesting clips and a rare glimpse into Lindsay's most intimate moments.
"I don't like the parties in L.A., I go home, in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone, just to do it all over again," she sings as the video shows men riding skateboards.
Later in the video, as she belts, "I got social anxiety," you can see her surrounded by a group of people who are shaking her hand and giving her flowers. The video repeats that scene multiple times, but also sprinkles in some of the 33-year-old star's candid pictures and selfies.
And while this all sounds kinda tame, somehow when it's all put together, it's a little bananas.
As Dazed pointed out, Lindsay's "Xanax" track is built around a sample of Alice Deejay's "Better Off Alone." The tempo is just slowed down a bit compared to the 2000 song.
In recent months, the actress has been giving hints about her latest single. Last month, host Kris Fade teased a snippet of the Parent Trap star's EDM-style single on an episode of The Kris Fade Show. Additionally, back in June, the 33-year-old star shared a blurry photo of her working in the studio on Instagram. She captioned it with two music notes and a microphone emoji.
All in all, Lindsay's music video is both entertaining and bizarre. If you have three minutes to spare, watch the video above!