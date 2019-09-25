Bella Hadid Bares Her Butt at Paris Fashion Week Show

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 10:03 AM

Bella Hadid's riskiest looks, Bella Hadid

Getty Images

Bella Hadid has bared her bum. 

With Paris Fashion Week underway in the city of light, the supermodel popped up on the runway at Mugler's fashion show on Wednesday donning a design that would naturally spark headlines. 

The ensemble consisted of a cropped blazer over a sheer backless bodysuit that included seamed stockings down the legs. On top, the star had on a pair of bottoms with butt cut-outs and a thong from the bodysuit on top. 

"Afternoon tea," she quipped of the sexy look on her Instagram Story. 

The star also reshared a video of herself on the runway posted by Sami Miro, who wrote, "You were not playing with those butt straps."

Of course, as a model, Hadid has sported a seemingly endless array of designs down runways over the years and is no stranger to risky ensembles. 

In fact, she's also rocked plenty of them off the catwalk, from hip-high slits on the red carpet to pasties for an after-party. 

Revisit Hadid's daring looks with E!'s gallery below!

Bella Hadid's riskiest looks, Bella Hadid

Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior

A Supermodel in See-Through

The star posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.   

Bella Hadid's riskiest looks, Bella Hadid

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Sheer Star

At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts. 

Bella Hadid, Cannes 2016

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hip-High Slit

The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala After Party Pics

Splash News

Out in Undies

For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.  

Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret After Party 2018

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Plunging on the Pink Carpet

For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. 

Bella Hadid, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Met Gala Cutouts

At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip. 

Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Shutterstock; Getty Images

Backless Bella

At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit. 

