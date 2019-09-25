Mattel Is Celebrating Inclusivity With Its New Gender-Neutral Doll

Mattel just took a big step forward.

The toy line announced on Wednesday its first-ever line of customizable gender-neutral dolls. Each doll in the line, according to Mattel, will come equipped with a variety of wigs and clothing options, so kids can not only amp up their creativity during playtime, but also provide kids who don't identify as cisgender to see themselves represented in their toys.

The behemoth toy brand revealed the inclusive dolls as part of its new Creatable World line. Mattel said the line of products is aimed to reflect the world as kids see it, noting that the company had kids involved in the development of the products.

"Toys are a reflection of culture," Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattell Fashion Doll Design, said in a statement. "And as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels."