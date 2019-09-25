Sunnyside's Joel Kim Booster Is Ready for His Close-Up, But Don't Expect Him to Conform

"I'll be frank, I never thought I would be on a network show. Like, I never thought a network show would hire me based on just my Twitter presence alone. I thought it was sort of a little too caustic to get hired on a network sitcom," he said. But he couldn't turn down the allure of working with Schur.

"The Office, and Parks and Rec to some extent, they were formative for me when I was in high school and college and made me want to do comedy. I mean, seeing Mindy Kaling on The Office was a paradigm shifter for me. It was like the first time I was like, ‘Oh, this is a lived in Asian character that you do not see.' It was like all lab technicians and nerds, and that was it...And then to see Mindy Kaling on The Office, you could tell that she was bringing something to that character that was deep and lived in and real, so that really changed a lot for me and that show did.

"So, when you're asked to audition for Mike Schur you say yes. I feel really lucky to be in the sort of pantheon of his shows," he said.