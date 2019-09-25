Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Trolls Claim She Doesn't Read

Haters, take note: Don't mess with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to clap back at a few trolls who seemed to have a problem with her recent post.

The drama started after the Poosh founder shared a picture of herself lounging in a bathtub with a book to promote her lifestyle site. After seeing the image, several followers started questioning whether Kourtney was actually reading the novel. Of course, the reality star wasn't afraid to put them in their place.

After one commenter claimed Kourtney "never read a book," the mother of three shut down the shade.

"Graduated college," the University of Arizona alumna replied.

She even shared her reading material after another critic claimed, "You know damn well you ain't reading no book."

"Jane Austen's Emma," the celebrity replied.

In fact, Kourtney said she tries to read every night.

Still, she has more important things to worry about than social media shade.