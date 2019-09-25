Kelly Clarkson and Kate Upton Detail "Painful" Reality of Breastfeeding and Postpartum Hormones

Breastfeeding is no easy feat. Just ask Kelly Clarkson and Kate Upton.

The 27-year-old model and 37-year-old singer bonded over their struggles with it in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday. The show took place 10 months after Upton gave birth to her and husband Justin Verlander's first child, daughter Genevieve. Clarkson shares daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remy Alexander, with husband Brandon Blackstock.

"The hormones are crazy," Upton said. "And no one talks about it. The hormones after pregnancy, for me, were crazier than when I was pregnant, and it took forever for them to calm down, like months after breastfeeding."

Clarkson then noted, "Pumping is the worst!"

"The worst!" Upton said.

"It's so painful," Clarkson said. "I don't care what anyone says."