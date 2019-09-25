Brad Pitt Is Not Dating Sat Hari Khalsa Despite Report

Singletons, rejoice: Brad Pitt is still on the market.

Despite reports, the actor is not dating spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. Rather, a source tells E! News any rumor of romance between the two is "entirely false."

Rather, Pitt, 55, and Khalsa, 50, are simply friends. A point they proved while celebrating his new film Ad Astra last week. At the flick's after party, "she was with another girlfriend and was talking to Brad," a second inside shared with E!. "But, at no point during the party did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic."

"Brad didn't really talk to her much, he was talking to different groups of people," continued the source. "It was just friendly and not romantic."

It's not the first time they duo have been spotted together. Last fall, they engaged in a lengthy conversation at the Red Hot Chili Pepper Annual Benefit Gala. "They seemed to know a lot of the same people and enjoyed themselves," an onlooker explained at the time. "They had a lot to talk about."