Kelly Dodd: I Wish I Hit Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Harder!

Shannon Storms Beador had a bowl on her head. Kelly Dodd then hit her with a mallet. Since it's The Real Housewives of Orange County, this moment of mischief became a big deal.

In the Tuesday, Sept. 25 episode of RHOC, viewers learned what happened when Shannon and Tamra Judge went to see the doctor so Shannon could make sure her brain wasn't bleeding. They also saw Kelly's reaction to everything.

"What the f—k is wrong with you Tamra? You know she's f—king full of s—t. They do a cat scan on you? They see you have a loose screw in your f—king head?" Kelly said in the episode.

What followed was even more shouting. But Kelly said she wasn't out of control.