Ashton Kutcher Reveals the Reason He Was Fired From Elizabethtown and Replaced By Orlando Bloom

Ashton Kutcher is spilling the tea on the fan-favorite movie he almost starred in, Elizabethtown. Sitting down with First We Feast for their "Hot Ones" segment (you know, where celebs answer questions while eating spicy as hell wings), the 41-year-old actor explained the reason why he didn't do Cameron Crowe's 2005 film.

"Yeah, I'll say fired, sure," The Ranch star began, after being asked if he was let go from the project. "[Cameron] originally wanted Orlando Bloom for Elizabethtown and Orlando Bloom was working on a Ridley Scott picture, and wasn't available."

He continued, "So I went [to] audition, he cast me and then we started working on it. I think he wanted to see the character rehearsals all the way, and I probably wasn't disciplined enough as an actor to get myself to a point where I was able to do that and show it to him in a way that he felt comfortable."