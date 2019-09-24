Weigh In On Mixed-ish and Emergence

Fall TV premiere week continues!

ABC got in the game tonight with Mixed-ish and Emergence, two very, very different shows that do at least share a sort of fish-out-of-water story. Sort of.

Mixed-ish is, of course, a spinoff of Black-ish that's set in the '80s and finds Bow's family leaving their vaguely bad commune and having to adapt to the real world, where being mixed race isn't all that common yet.

Tracee Ellis Ross narrates the show, with Arica Himmel playing 12 year-old Bow. Mykal-Michelle Harris plays her little sister Santamonica (played as an adult by Rashida Jones), while Ethan William Childress plays Johan (played as an adult by Daveed Diggs). Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter play their somewhat unprepared parents.