How Life Has Completely Changed for the Stars of This Is Us

"It's fundamentally changed all of our lives."

That's what Mandy Moore once told Today about the impact This Is Us had has on her life, as well as the live of her co-stars. The NBC hit returns for its fourth season tonight, reuniting viewers with America's favorite family to cry over, the Pearsons. While it's hard to imagine a time when Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and the rest of the stars weren't everywhere, it was just three years ago that one of the show's actors didn't even have a dollar in their bank account.

Now? The cast is one of the highest paid and celebrated ensembles on television, with the majority of the series regulars earning $250,000 per episode, per THR, after they negotiated salary increases ahead of season three.

Here's how life has completely and irrevocably changed for the stars of TV's most beloved family drama since it debuted in 2016...