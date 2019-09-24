Hannah Brown Has a Message for Taylor Swift After Performing to "Lover" on Dancing With the Stars

Taylor Swift, are you listening?
"I love Taylor Swift, and I have been jamming to her new album all the time," Hannah Brown told E! News after Dancing With the Stars. Brown and professional partner Alan Bersten received a 24 out of 30, the highest of the night, for their Viennese waltz to Swift's "Lover."
"When we warm up, I make us listen to Taylor Swift," Brown said about her rehearsal with Bersten.
"She has turned me into a Swiftie," Bersten laughed. "And the high scores did too, but she helped."
What if Swift sees her high-scoring performance? The question is almost too much for the former star of The Bachelorette.
"I would be really happy," Brown said. "I hope she likes it. Taylor, let me know if you like it!"
Next up they have movie week, which will be a lot of fun and "different," Bersten said. Expect a new side of Brown, but one that directly correlates with her life.
Dancing With the Stars introduced a new elimination process for season 28. Judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba hold more power than ever before as they decide which of the bottom two are sent home.
"It's a little nerve-racking, I'm not going to lie," Inaba told us. "There's a lot of pressure. I want to get it right because everybody who comes on our dance floor is working so hard, they're pouring their heart into these dances. I wish I could save them all, but we're doing it so that we don't have those horrible eliminations where the best dancer goes home. So, I think it's important and I'm happy to step up to the plate, although it made me a little nauseous."
Be sure to watch E! News at 7 p.m. for more from the DWTS cast. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.