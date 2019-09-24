Hannah Brown Has a Message for Taylor Swift After Performing to "Lover" on Dancing With the Stars

Taylor Swift, are you listening?

"I love Taylor Swift, and I have been jamming to her new album all the time," Hannah Brown told E! News after Dancing With the Stars. Brown and professional partner Alan Bersten received a 24 out of 30, the highest of the night, for their Viennese waltz to Swift's "Lover."

"When we warm up, I make us listen to Taylor Swift," Brown said about her rehearsal with Bersten.

"She has turned me into a Swiftie," Bersten laughed. "And the high scores did too, but she helped."