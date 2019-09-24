Jessica Simpson Celebrates 100-Pound Weight Loss After Welcoming Baby No. 3

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 10:36 AM
Jessica Simpson is an extra proud mama today.
On Tuesday morning, the business mogul took to social media where she celebrated a major milestone in her health journey.
As it turns out, Jessica has been working hard behind-the-scenes on her fitness and wellness goals.
"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she wrote on Instagram. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."
So how did she do it? With some help from celebrity trainer and Revenge Body star Harley Pasternak.
"Beyond proud of this incredible woman. Been working together for over 12 years and she's always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world," Harley shared on Instagram. "And on top of it all, after being nonstop pregnant for as long as I can remember, she's down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met. Shout out to the awesome @sydneyliebes #fitclients #jessicasimpson."
For Jessica's personal announcement, she sported a black dress with matching boots and sunglasses styled by Nicole Chavez. She also had her hair done by Christine Symonds and makeup by Karan Mitchell.
And as you likely could have guessed, Jessica's friends and fans couldn't help but congratulate the mom on her health accomplishment.
"Gorgeous!!!!" Kyle Richards wrote in the comments section. January Jones added, "Wowza lady, you look [strong]" before Katie Couric continued, "You look amazing."
Back in March, the fashion designer and businesswoman welcomed her third child with husband Eric Johnson. The couple's new arrival joined their daughter Maxwell Drew and son Ace Knute.
Since then, the happy family has been able to enjoy a summer vacation to Maui, celebrate Eric's 40th birthday and kick off a brand-new school year.
In other words, life is pretty darn sweet for Jessica right about now.
