Obsessed Miley Cyrus Fan Arrested at Her Concert Following Threats Against Singer

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 6:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Careful, Miley Cyrus!

Police arrested a fan attending her iHeartRadio Music Festival show in Las Vegas this weekend. According to police records, the fan—a 42-year-old male named David Rumsey—was arrested for allegedly making a threat and acting in a terroristic manner. 

Per TMZ, the "Slide Away" singer's security team spotted Rumsey in the audience at the T-Mobile Arena. The celebrity outlet reported Rumsey had been on her security team's watch list after he allegedly made previous threats against her. 

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, Rumsey allegedly told Cyrus' team that it was his "life's mission to impregnate Miley." The outlet also noted a Twitter account it claimed belongs to Rumsey that includes several Cyrus references.

The police were called to the scene. Rumsey was booked at the Clark County Jail. A bail of $100,000 was also set. 

Despite the incident, Cyrus still had a successful show. The artist played a number of her songs, including "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," "Wrecking Ball" and "Mother's Daughter." According to iHeartRadio, she also covered Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" and Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog."

Watch

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Split: Are We Surprised?

"First time covering Pink Floyd's ‘Comfortably Numb' in Vegas last night!" she tweeted. "My band is so f--king sick and makes it all happen! Getting to perform these songs that are the reason I started making music in the first place feels so RIGHT, FULL CIRCLE as my dad would say."

The CW Network will broadcast an hour-long iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments special on Sept. 29. A two-night television special will also air Oct. 2 and Oct. 3

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Crime , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.