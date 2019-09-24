All of the Internet's Best Masked Singer Australia Guesses So Far

Ten
by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 12:37 AM
The Masked Singer Australia made its long-awaited debut Monday night on Ten. In addition to the spectacle of watching Lindsay Lohan pretend to know our local talent, the bonkers series served up plenty of jaw-dropping musical moments and head-scratching clues.
The competition, which originated in South Korea and is about to drop its second US season, centres on 12 completely masked and costumed performers who are all at least semi-well known public figures. The show promises that while "all of them can sing", they're not all professional singers.
Spoilers and major hints follow, so stop reading now if you don't want to know anything else about which Aussie icons might be behind the over-the-top masks!
On episode 1, the Octopus was revealed to be former Big Brother Australia host Gretel Killeen. Here's which celebrities fans are convinced are still in the competition:
Alien
The Alien is an early frontrunner who's got nearly everyone convinced they're none other than Sydney Olympics songstress Nikki Webster.
Hey alien sing strawberry kisses #MaskedSingerAU— Dean Nye (@Dean_Nye) September 23, 2019
If Alien isn’t Nikki Webster, looks like there’s gonna be a lot of disappointed people 😂 #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/C8M7bFAoU2— Michelle 🐿💨 (@MichelleMackey1) September 23, 2019
Lion
"As a young Lion, I entered a competition that would change everything," they told us, which has some thinking this singer is Australian Idol alum Casey Donovan. They were also shown boxing, which doesn't quite fit the bill, but hey.
Getting a Casey Donovan feeling from the Lion 🤔 #MaskedSingerAU— Nix (@stubbs_mills) August 15, 2019
The Lion is Casey Donovan - calling it now. #MaskedSingerAU— Jen Frees (@jenfrees) August 8, 2019
Monster
We know the Monster is a female celebrity who feels "split between two worlds with part of me living in the shadows." While guesses are scant so far, one person thinks this could be Julia Morris.
That monster has the character of a certain @Ladyjmo. Is that you? #MaskedSingerAU @maskedsinger_au @Channel10AU— Samuel Soo (@SamuelSoo18) August 16, 2019
Prawn
Based on the clues, Twitter seems to think the Prawn is either judge Dannii Minogue's ex Kris Smith or cricketer Freddie Flintoff.
I reckon prawn might be Danni's ex Kris Smith. Rugby player, model, from the UK. Perhaps? #MaskedSingerAU— Blakey~ (@Tanglefrost101) September 23, 2019
Okay after watching again the prawn is DEFINITELY Freddie Flintoff. “knows what it takes to win” - I’m a celebrity AU - Arena playing cricket. #MaskedSingerAU— amy (@amyhutchinson0) September 24, 2019
Freddie Flintoff has performed Suspicious Minds in the past on a tv show. PRAWN #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/WL3rLTZME5— Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) September 23, 2019
Robot
When you search "#MaskedSingerAU robot" on Twitter, the site helpfully suggests you may be looking for Cody Simpson, and fans seem to agree.
i know for a fact that the robot is cody simpson. he’s from the gold coast and loves surfing. (i only know this because i was obsessed when i was 10 lmfao) #MaskedSingerAU— alysha (@intosneedy) September 23, 2019
also, robot is 1000000000% cody simpson. no doubt about it #MaskedSingerAU— Noor 🌙 (@filmergirl) September 23, 2019
Robot is @CodySimpson Under-12 butterfly gold medallist. From Gold Coast. Discovered after going viral on YouTube. 7+M Twitter followers #MaskedSingerAU— Dog on a Couch (@DogOnACouch) September 23, 2019
Spider
This celebrity loves to write and says their words have "gone all over the world." The verdict is still out, but guesses currently range from Kylie Minogue to Sia to Jessica Mauboy (who previously told E! News she wasn't appearing on the show).
Unicorn
The main clue we have for the Unicorn is, "I have been the princess, but never the queen," which seems to fit for this being Marcia Hines' daughter, Deni Hines.
Deni Hines is the Unicorn #MaskedSingerAU— RaniJollies (@RaniJollies) September 23, 2019
Unicorn has to be Deni Hines. Sounds so much like her voice. #MaskedSingerAU— Adam Buck (@sydneyadambuck) September 23, 2019
Wolf
The Wolf is a male star who says, "I'm not the big bad wolf, but I ain't little green riding hood either." Welp, this one is all but confirmed to be Australian Idol's Rob Mills. In addition to his voice being a dead giveaway, he has a level of colour blindness that means he can't distinguish between red and greens, hence the "little green riding hood" clue. Oh, a radio producer also shared a snap with the Wolf, captioning it "me with @RobMillsyMills."
Me with @RobMillsyMills earlier today. #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/IGOhPK0sY9— Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) September 23, 2019
Oh Millsy, I listened to your CD enough in 2003 to recognise your voice anyway boo 🐺 #MaskedSingerAU— Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) September 23, 2019
Rob Mills is the Wolf - this was his album title #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/dJb5Hq0jlp— cameron adams (@cameron_adams) September 23, 2019
The Masked Singer Australia airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Ten.
