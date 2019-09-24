All of the Internet's Best Masked Singer Australia Guesses So Far

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 12:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Masked Singer Australia

Ten

The Masked Singer Australia made its long-awaited debut Monday night on Ten. In addition to the spectacle of watching Lindsay Lohan pretend to know our local talent, the bonkers series served up plenty of jaw-dropping musical moments and head-scratching clues.

The competition, which originated in South Korea and is about to drop its second US season, centres on 12 completely masked and costumed performers who are all at least semi-well known public figures. The show promises that while "all of them can sing", they're not all professional singers.

Spoilers and major hints follow, so stop reading now if you don't want to know anything else about which Aussie icons might be behind the over-the-top masks! 

On episode 1, the Octopus was revealed to be former Big Brother Australia host Gretel Killeen. Here's which celebrities fans are convinced are still in the competition:

Read

Jessica Mauboy Addresses Rumours She’s on The Masked Singer Australia

The Masked Singer Australia

Ten

Alien

The Alien is an early frontrunner who's got nearly everyone convinced they're none other than Sydney Olympics songstress Nikki Webster.

The Masked Singer Australia

Ten

Lion

"As a young Lion, I entered a competition that would change everything," they told us, which has some thinking this singer is Australian Idol alum Casey Donovan. They were also shown boxing, which doesn't quite fit the bill, but hey.

The Masked Singer Australia

Ten

Monster

We know the Monster is a female celebrity who feels "split between two worlds with part of me living in the shadows." While guesses are scant so far, one person thinks this could be Julia Morris.

The Masked Singer Australia

Ten

Prawn

Based on the clues, Twitter seems to think the Prawn is either judge Dannii Minogue's ex Kris Smith or cricketer Freddie Flintoff

The Masked Singer Australia

Ten

Robot

When you search "#MaskedSingerAU robot" on Twitter, the site helpfully suggests you may be looking for Cody Simpson, and fans seem to agree.

The Masked Singer Australia

Ten

Spider

This celebrity loves to write and says their words have "gone all over the world." The verdict is still out, but guesses currently range from Kylie Minogue to Sia to Jessica Mauboy (who previously told E! News she wasn't appearing on the show).

The Masked Singer Australia

Ten

Unicorn

The main clue we have for the Unicorn is, "I have been the princess, but never the queen," which seems to fit for this being Marcia Hines' daughter, Deni Hines.

The Masked Singer Australia

Ten

Wolf

The Wolf is a male star who says, "I'm not the big bad wolf, but I ain't little green riding hood either." Welp, this one is all but confirmed to be Australian Idol's Rob Mills. In addition to his voice being a dead giveaway, he has a level of colour blindness that means he can't distinguish between red and greens, hence the "little green riding hood" clue. Oh, a radio producer also shared a snap with the Wolf, captioning it "me with @RobMillsyMills."

The Masked Singer Australia airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Ten.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , The Masked Singer

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.