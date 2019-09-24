All of the Internet's Best Masked Singer Australia Guesses So Far

The Masked Singer Australia made its long-awaited debut Monday night on Ten. In addition to the spectacle of watching Lindsay Lohan pretend to know our local talent, the bonkers series served up plenty of jaw-dropping musical moments and head-scratching clues.

The competition, which originated in South Korea and is about to drop its second US season, centres on 12 completely masked and costumed performers who are all at least semi-well known public figures. The show promises that while "all of them can sing", they're not all professional singers.

Spoilers and major hints follow, so stop reading now if you don't want to know anything else about which Aussie icons might be behind the over-the-top masks!

On episode 1, the Octopus was revealed to be former Big Brother Australia host Gretel Killeen. Here's which celebrities fans are convinced are still in the competition: