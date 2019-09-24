How Ksenija Lukich Created a Flawless Beauty Look for New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week not only calls for on-point outfits, but flawless beauty looks too.

E! Australia host Ksenija Lukich has given us the breakdown of how she got ready for NYFW during her whirlwind week in the Big Apple, with some help from Revlon.

To start, Ksenija opted for a long-lasting foundation that could take her from fashion showroom appointments to star-studded runway shows.

"I need my foundation to give me a flawless complexion that will last from morning to night," she says. "I've got naturally dry skin, so I used the Revlon Colorstay Normal/Dry Skin variant for a hydrating, natural finish."