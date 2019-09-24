How Ksenija Lukich Created a Flawless Beauty Look for New York Fashion Week

by E! Online | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 7:42 PM
by E! Online and Revlon
New York Fashion Week not only calls for on-point outfits, but flawless beauty looks too.
E! Australia host Ksenija Lukich has given us the breakdown of how she got ready for NYFW during her whirlwind week in the Big Apple, with some help from Revlon.
To start, Ksenija opted for a long-lasting foundation that could take her from fashion showroom appointments to star-studded runway shows.
"I need my foundation to give me a flawless complexion that will last from morning to night," she says. "I've got naturally dry skin, so I used the Revlon Colorstay Normal/Dry Skin variant for a hydrating, natural finish."
Her application tip for just the right amount of coverage?
"I start applying my foundation from the centre of my face and blend outwards," she says. "It's super easy to blend. It feels light with great coverage and has a perfect, natural finish."
For touch-ups, she also reached for Revlon's Colorstay Life-Proof Foundation stick, which has a "super gliding texture" and is easy to use on-the-go.
Ksenija completed her look with a warm brown eyeshadow, a lick of mascara and nude lipstick.
Voila! Fashion Week ready.
Watch Ksenija's NYC beauty breakdown in the video above!
