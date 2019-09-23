How to Work the Emmys 2019 Red and Pink Trend IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The stars strutted their stuff at the 2019 Emmys Awards, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint! One of the night's biggest trends? The confectionary color combo red and pink.

Valentine's Day might be months away, but the popular Pantone pairing was spotted in numerous—and fabulous—silhouettes on a handful of the night's biggest A-listers.

Who says you have wait 'til February to pull this look off IRL? From sensational strappy sandals to geometric wrap dresses, we've handpicked bold red and pink frocks, heels and accessories so you can work the season's trend at home, in the office or your next date night out!

Here are 10 of our favorites below.