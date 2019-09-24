Big Little Lies Group Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Halloween will be here before we know it and we've got one thing on own minds: costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route, or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build together.

Need an idea? Why not be the drama-fueled moms from summer's biggest obsession Big Little Lies! Grab four of your besties, choose your favorite queen and style your best Audrey Hepburn Trivia Night look.

We've handpicked character profiles for the Monterey 5 so you can just fight over who gets to be Madeline.