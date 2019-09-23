Please Help Lenny Kravitz Find His Vintage, "Incredibly Sentimental" Sunglasses

Lenny Kravitz needs your help!

The iconic singer-songwriter is turning to his fans for support after losing an "incredibly sentimental" pair of sunglasses. Over the weekend, Kravitz performed at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. At some point during his time at the venue, Kravitz lost the vintage sunglasses, which is why he's seeking help from his social media followers in order to find them.

On Monday, Kravitz, 55, took to Twitter to post photos of himself wearing the lost sunnies. Along with the photos, Kravitz wrote a message to his fans about how much the item means to him.

"I'm missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend," Kravitz wrote. "They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked."

Kravitz also gave out an email to reach him, writing, "Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com."