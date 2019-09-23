Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Amazon Wedding Registry

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 10:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EComm: Jennifer Lawrence, Amazon Registry

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jennifer Lawrence unveiled her Amazon Wedding Registry today. If you ever wondered what the actress and philanthropist's marriage must-haves are, look no further! The Oscar winner shared tasteful items ranging from home, entertaining, tech, smart home, outdoor and travel. With over 49 curated pieces, there's definitely a multitude of ways to emulate the star's Cali-cool home and lifestyle. 

Jennifer shared: "Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming. For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It's so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place."

Having a difficult time tablescaping for your next dinner party? How about this gorgeous gold brushed flatware set? In dire need of the next It blanket? We'll be snuggle-ready with this high-quality gravity blanket that you're gonna want to gift for all your friends! (And let's face it: keep one for ourselves too).

Here are 12 of our favorites from J.Law's wish list. 

Sagaform Wine Carafe With Oak Stopper

Unwind from your 9-5 in style with this beautiful wine carafe with oak stopper.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$50
$35 Amazon
Riedel Vinum XL Martini Glasses, Set of 2

Elevate your happy hour with this gorgeous martini set.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$59 Amazon
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 5-1/2-Quart Round French (Dutch) Oven

Cooking comes easy with these bold Le Creuset cast-irons. Also available in black, white, marine, oyster, marsielle, caribbean, cherry, palm, provence and truffle.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$460
$350 Amaxon
Zinus Becky Farmhouse Kitchen Cart

Country meets city chic in this adorable AF kitchen cart.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$140 Amazon
Pendleton Women's Canopy Canvas Square Cosmetic Case

Your weekend bag just got upgraded thanks to this Pendleton canopy case. 

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$39 Amazon
Jet & Bo 100% Pure Cashmere Travel Set

Cozy just got a whole new meaning with this cashmere travel set that includes a blanket, eye mask, socks and a carry/pillow case.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$360 Amazon
Novogratz 3-Piece Poolside Heidi Outdoor Bistro Set

Your backyard BBQ entertaining just got a makeover thanks to this patio bistro set. Also available in yellow.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$165
$150 Amazon
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

Keep all your favorite beverages cool in this art deco cooler case. 

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$450 Amazon
Marshall Acton II Wireless Wi-Fi Multi-Room Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa Built-In

Turn up the volume with this wireless multi-room smart speaker.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$290 Amazon
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater + Fan

Keep the temp on your terms with this futuristic air purifier.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$650
$600 Amazon
Gravity Blanket

Rid poor sleep and stress with this snuggly gravity blanket.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$250 Amazon
Homesick Ultrasonic Aroma Oil Diffuser

Elevate your ambience with this aroma oil diffuser. Also available in white.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$90
$63 Amazon
Mepra Due Ice Oro 5-Piece Place Setting

Reign over the tablescape game with this gold brushed flatware set.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$169 Amazon
Libbey Prologue Haze Handblown Entertaining Set with 4 Rocks Glasses and Carafe

Quench your thirst with this Scandinavian-inspired handblown glass and carafe set.

Ecomm Request: Jennifer Lawrence Amazon Wedding Registry
$40 Amazon

See Jennifer Lawrence's full wedding registry on Amazon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Jennifer Lawrence , Shopping , Weddings , Home , Celebrities , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.