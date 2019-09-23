Lil Nas X Has the Best Answer to That All-Too-Familiar Relationship Question

Keep us guessing why don't you, Lil Nas X.

On Monday's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show, the man behind "Old Town Road" and "Panini" celebrated all of his success in the past year.

But during the conversation, the rapper also addressed his decision to come out and why he wanted to do it publicly.

"In the past year, I'm at a new level so it doesn't really matter I guess," he explained to Ellen DeGeneres. "Also just how it would be good for the young ones who are listening to me right now who are going to have to go through stuff like this in the future to know it's alright."

And when Ellen asked the 20-year-old if he was in a relationship, Lil Nas X had the most relatable answer.