Why Mandy Moore's Husband Feels Like The Biggest Winner At the 2019 Emmys

This is us...sobbing over the beauty that is Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's romance.

For the 2019 Emmys on Sunday, the first-time nominee naturally brought along her husband to be her cheerleader and supporter throughout the nerve-wracking night. And though the musician was simply a plus-one, he ended up coming out of it feeling like the true winner.

"If you have ever found yourself wondering who the luckiest guy in the world could possibly be, consider your question answered," he captioned an adorable Instagram of them looking lovingly into each other's eyes. "I love you @mandymooremm. Amazing to watch you do your thing at the Emmys tonight. Couldn't have felt prouder. Thanks for letting me tag along."

While she ultimately did lose the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy to Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Mandy still had something to celebrate. After all, just last week, she dropped her first original song in more than a decade.