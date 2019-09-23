An Awkward Bath Encounter on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way for Liam and Aladin

It's safe to say Liam's skepticism about Aladin on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is justified.
Laura, 51, married the 29-year-old personal trainer from Qatar just days after meeting him in person. Now, Aladin and Laura are having the proper three-day wedding ceremony and Laura's son, Liam, made the trip to Tunisia despite previously saying he would not be attending. After declining to meet Aladin's parents upon arrival and deciding to sit night one of the ceremony out, Liam seems ready to mingle…or at least go to a bathhouse with Aladin.
"It's a very big deal to me that they're about to get married, so it's important for me to have some one-on-one time with Aladin," Liam says in the exclusive preview above. "I just want to make sure that Aladin knows what he's getting into and I know what my mother is getting into."
Liam previously told his mom that he thought Aladin was just like the other men she's been with before and the relationship won't end well.
"He come across the world and then he will prefer to stay in the hotel. It's unbelievable," Aladin says in a confessional. "It's bother me because he's not show up for two days in my wedding. It's weird, right?"
In the bath, Aladin wasted no time to tell Liam how he feels about his lack of participation. Liam said he was sick, but was he really? Did Aladin do something wrong? Or is Liam still unsure about the whole relationship?
"Yes, I did have some complaints about you and I did make some comparisons to men in the past," Liam admits to his step-father.
It's nothing Aladin can change.
"I don't like Aladin, but there's just no way that I can convey that without coming across as rude or mean or as just an overall d—k," Liam says.
Click play on the video above for more.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.