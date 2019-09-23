Frozen 2's New Trailer Will Give You the Chills

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 6:30 AM
YouTube
Frozen 2's new trailer is finally here!
Disney dropped the sneak peek for the sequel on Monday.
In the beginning of the teaser, fans are transported back to Anna and Elsa's childhood days and hear a story about an enchanted forest. According to the tale, the forest was a magical place. However, something went terribly wrong. Since then, nobody has been able to get in or out.
Now, something is calling to Elsa—and she must answer the call if she hopes to better understand her powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle. Luckily, she has Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven to help her on her journey.
Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) all return to reprise their roles for this next chapter. There are also a few new famous faces joining the cast, including Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood.
Will they find the answers that they're seeking? Will we finally know why Elsa was born with magical powers?
Watch the trailer to see a sneak peek.
The movie hits theaters Nov. 22.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?