El Camino Teaser Trailer Reveals First Look at Jesse Pinkman After Breaking Bad

Whatever happened to Jesse Pinkman? You're about to find out with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. A new trailer for the movie debuted during the 2019 Emmys.

In the spot, which you can see below, Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman is seen in the car, you know, the El Camino, listening to news reports about himself.

The movie sequel to the Emmy-winning drama Breaking Bad stars Paul as Jesse Pinkman and picks up what happened after the events of the series finale. Viewers last saw Jesse freed from his captors—thanks to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his machine gun contraption—and driving away to…well, that's what you're going to find out.