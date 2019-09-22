Ben Whishaw Reveals He's Hungover in 2019 Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 6:24 PM

When it comes to limited series or TV movies, the viewer is usually left wanting more, but this was never more true than with Ben Whishaw's performance in A Very English Scandal.

At the 2019 Emmys, the star climbed the stairs to accept his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie as the audience clapped with fervor. He started out his speech with a bang by announcing, "My agent took me out for drinks and I'm hungover!"

He then told co-star Hugh Grant, "I hope you get one of these. I really do!" In addition to thanking the director, co-stars and his agent who got him properly buzzed, he thanked his partner for "his love and and support and keeping me sane."

Earlier this year, the star took home the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress, as well as the Critics' Choice award.

2019 Emmy Awards: Meet the Presenters

Stellan Skarsgard of ChernobylPaul Dano from Ben Stiller's Escape At DannemoraMichael K. Williams Asante Blackk and John Leguizamo who all starred in When They See Us, were the other contenders in the competitive category.

Ben Whishaw joins a long list of famous stars to win for Supporting Actor, including last year's winner Jeff Daniel's, who impressed in Godless. Other actors include Stanley Tucciand Alexander Skarsgard.

Congratulations to the Brit on the much-deserved win!

Check out our complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!

