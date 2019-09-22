Felicity Huffman Just Got a Shady Shout-Out at the 2019 Emmys

Here's hoping the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards weren't on in the Macy-Huffman household.

Chances are they weren't, what with all that Felicity Huffman has on her plate these days, but if she had, she'd have been in for a rude awakening when, leading out of the presentation of Outstanding Reality Series—Competition to a much-deserving RuPaul's Drag Race, comedian and actor Thomas Lennon, the announcer for the evening, got in a dig at the disgraced actress.

"It's not bragging if you're fleabaging," he began, referencing Fleabag's near-sweep of the comedy categories. "The producers have asked me to give a special shoutout any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison. Hopefully those two weeks are gonna fly right by. Keep your chin up."

Huffman, you'll recall, took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the debut season of ABC's Desperate Housewives.